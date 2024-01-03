iifl-logo
Supernova Advertising Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

95.65

48.09

5.04

3.61

yoy growth (%)

98.89

852.48

39.66

Raw materials

-74.64

-38.02

0

0

As % of sales

78.03

79.05

0

0

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.22

-0.08

0

As % of sales

0.22

0.46

1.74

0

Other costs

-20.66

-13.5

-4.83

-3.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.6

28.07

95.73

99.66

Operating profit

0.12

-3.65

0.12

0.01

OPM

0.13

-7.6

2.52

0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.2

3.78

0.14

0

Profit before tax

0.32

0.11

0.25

0.01

Taxes

-0.06

-0.03

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-20.1

-25.48

-22.22

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

0.08

0.2

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

0.08

0.2

0

yoy growth (%)

186.8

-55.66

2,298.72

NPM

0.26

0.18

3.99

0.23

