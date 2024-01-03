Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
95.65
48.09
5.04
3.61
yoy growth (%)
98.89
852.48
39.66
Raw materials
-74.64
-38.02
0
0
As % of sales
78.03
79.05
0
0
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.22
-0.08
0
As % of sales
0.22
0.46
1.74
0
Other costs
-20.66
-13.5
-4.83
-3.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.6
28.07
95.73
99.66
Operating profit
0.12
-3.65
0.12
0.01
OPM
0.13
-7.6
2.52
0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.2
3.78
0.14
0
Profit before tax
0.32
0.11
0.25
0.01
Taxes
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-20.1
-25.48
-22.22
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
0.08
0.2
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
0.08
0.2
0
yoy growth (%)
186.8
-55.66
2,298.72
NPM
0.26
0.18
3.99
0.23
