Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,806.15
|28.85
|4,02,628.65
|3,711.1
|1.05
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,182.3
|33.38
|3,95,728.18
|2,437.14
|0.77
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
676.1
|43.76
|2,48,903.67
|1,382
|0.89
|19,869
|90.83
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,369.4
|28.67
|2,33,721.86
|2,049.31
|2.51
|11,695.18
|1,151.15
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
2,006.05
|29.68
|1,62,999.81
|1,582.56
|1.05
|17,148.69
|194.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.