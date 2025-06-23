Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
0.06
Net Worth
1.06
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,702.1
|28.62
|3,99,357.29
|3,711.1
|1.06
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,134.35
|32.88
|3,89,765.46
|2,437.14
|0.78
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
671.3
|43.45
|2,47,136.57
|1,382
|0.89
|19,869
|90.83
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,285.4
|28.38
|2,31,376.1
|2,049.31
|2.53
|11,695.18
|1,151.15
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
2,000.3
|29.59
|1,62,532.6
|1,582.56
|1.05
|17,148.69
|194.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Plot No. 150 Sector-16 Phase I,
Bahadur Garh,
Haryana - 124507
Tel: +91-1276 462166
Website: http://www.supertechev.in
Email: compliances@supertechev.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Supertech EV Ltd
