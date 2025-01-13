iifl-logo-icon 1
SW Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

78.65
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

5.79

5.81

5.02

Net Worth

7.71

6.69

6.71

5.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.71

6.69

6.71

6.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.53

1.56

1.6

2.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.12

5.07

5.04

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.15

5.1

5.11

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

-0.07

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.06

4.51

Total Assets

7.7

6.68

6.7

6.63

