SW Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
5.79
5.81
5.02
Net Worth
7.71
6.69
6.71
5.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.71
6.69
6.71
6.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.53
1.56
1.6
2.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.12
5.07
5.04
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.15
5.1
5.11
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.06
4.51
Total Assets
7.7
6.68
6.7
6.63
