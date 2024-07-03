SectorFinance
Open₹74.91
Prev. Close₹78.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹74.91
Day's Low₹74.91
52 Week's High₹90.82
52 Week's Low₹44.86
Book Value₹95.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.74
P/E126.97
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
5.79
5.81
5.02
Net Worth
7.71
6.69
6.71
5.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.73
-1.18
0.42
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pankaj Jain
Whole-time Director
Lalitha Cheripalli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandhya Malhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shaily Dedhia
Independent Director
Gautam Panchal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SW Investments Ltd
Summary
SW Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Lalphul Investments Limited in 1980. The Company name was changed to Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited in June, 2010 and again from Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited to the present name called as SW Investments Limited in December, 2013.The Company is an Investment Company holding assets in form of investment in Equity Shares and Debentures. The thrust of the business is to hold and securities in various companies. The financial and securities market since the year end has revived with overall improvement in sentiments.The Companys income is mainly from commission, interest and dividends that may be receivable on investments held by it /maybe held in future. The Company has quoted investments which are exposed to fluctuations in stock prices. These investments represent a portion of the Companys capital and are vulnerable to fluctuations in the stock markets. Any decline in these quoted investments has impact on its financial position and results of operations. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or future volatility in the global financial market, could also affect the business.
Read More
The SW Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SW Investments Ltd is ₹6.74 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of SW Investments Ltd is 126.97 and 0.78 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SW Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SW Investments Ltd is ₹44.86 and ₹90.82 as of 19 Dec ‘24
SW Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.86%, 3 Years at 8.93%, 1 Year at 19.65%, 6 Month at 54.07%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at -8.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.