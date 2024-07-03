iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SW Investments Ltd Share Price

74.91
(-5.00%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.91
  • Day's High74.91
  • 52 Wk High90.82
  • Prev. Close78.85
  • Day's Low74.91
  • 52 Wk Low 44.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E126.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.88
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SW Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

74.91

Prev. Close

78.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

74.91

Day's Low

74.91

52 Week's High

90.82

52 Week's Low

44.86

Book Value

95.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.74

P/E

126.97

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

SW Investments Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

SW Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SW Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.32%

Non-Promoter- 57.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SW Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

5.79

5.81

5.02

Net Worth

7.71

6.69

6.71

5.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.73

-1.18

0.42

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SW Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SW Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pankaj Jain

Whole-time Director

Lalitha Cheripalli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandhya Malhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shaily Dedhia

Independent Director

Gautam Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SW Investments Ltd

Summary

SW Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Lalphul Investments Limited in 1980. The Company name was changed to Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited in June, 2010 and again from Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited to the present name called as SW Investments Limited in December, 2013.The Company is an Investment Company holding assets in form of investment in Equity Shares and Debentures. The thrust of the business is to hold and securities in various companies. The financial and securities market since the year end has revived with overall improvement in sentiments.The Companys income is mainly from commission, interest and dividends that may be receivable on investments held by it /maybe held in future. The Company has quoted investments which are exposed to fluctuations in stock prices. These investments represent a portion of the Companys capital and are vulnerable to fluctuations in the stock markets. Any decline in these quoted investments has impact on its financial position and results of operations. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or future volatility in the global financial market, could also affect the business.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SW Investments Ltd share price today?

The SW Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of SW Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SW Investments Ltd is ₹6.74 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of SW Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SW Investments Ltd is 126.97 and 0.78 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SW Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SW Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SW Investments Ltd is ₹44.86 and ₹90.82 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of SW Investments Ltd?

SW Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.86%, 3 Years at 8.93%, 1 Year at 19.65%, 6 Month at 54.07%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at -8.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SW Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SW Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SW Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.