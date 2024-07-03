Summary

SW Investments Limited was formerly incorporated as Lalphul Investments Limited in 1980. The Company name was changed to Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited in June, 2010 and again from Sunteck Wealthmax Investments Limited to the present name called as SW Investments Limited in December, 2013.The Company is an Investment Company holding assets in form of investment in Equity Shares and Debentures. The thrust of the business is to hold and securities in various companies. The financial and securities market since the year end has revived with overall improvement in sentiments.The Companys income is mainly from commission, interest and dividends that may be receivable on investments held by it /maybe held in future. The Company has quoted investments which are exposed to fluctuations in stock prices. These investments represent a portion of the Companys capital and are vulnerable to fluctuations in the stock markets. Any decline in these quoted investments has impact on its financial position and results of operations. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or future volatility in the global financial market, could also affect the business.

