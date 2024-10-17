iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SW Investments Ltd Board Meeting

76.74
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:43:00 AM

SW Investments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Veeraraghavan N., PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rescheduling the date of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

SW Investments: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SW Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.