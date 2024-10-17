Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

SW Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Veeraraghavan N., PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024