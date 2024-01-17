|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Your Companys Register of Beneficial Owners, Register of Members, and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed for the purpose of Annual Book Closure from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Saturday the 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive).
