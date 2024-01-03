Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,231.65
|41.11
|58,883.79
|345.63
|0.69
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,390.8
|31.31
|31,982.15
|350.79
|0.47
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,583.6
|0
|21,852.25
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
436.35
|28.3
|16,553.48
|218.54
|1.6
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
651.35
|38.86
|11,798.68
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.