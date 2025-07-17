Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.53
5.89
5.3
Net Worth
8.03
7.39
6.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,231.65
|41.11
|58,883.79
|345.63
|0.69
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,390.8
|31.31
|31,982.15
|350.79
|0.47
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,583.6
|0
|21,852.25
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
436.35
|28.3
|16,553.48
|218.54
|1.6
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
651.35
|38.86
|11,798.68
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
VARUN SHARDA
Non Executive Director
Varsha Sharda
Independent Director
Ashwin Shah
Independent Director
Bharat Dhirajlal Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Khanna
117A Chittaranjan Avenue,
West Bengal - 700073
Tel: +91 63539-26282
Website: https://sclcasting.com/
Email: swastika@aluminiumcasting.net
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Swastika Castal Ltd
