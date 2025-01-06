iifl-logo-icon 1
Swastika Investmart Ltd Cash Flow Statement

190
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025

Swastika Investm FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.84

13.13

-10.15

1.48

Other operating items

Operating

8.84

13.13

-10.15

1.48

Capital expenditure

-2.58

4.54

1.67

0.98

Free cash flow

6.26

17.67

-8.48

2.46

Equity raised

67.66

46.56

39.28

40.49

Investing

-3.43

-5.21

-5.88

2.55

Financing

-5.28

-0.86

5.14

13.81

Dividends paid

0

0.59

0.3

0.29

Net in cash

65.21

58.75

30.36

59.61

