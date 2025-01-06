Swastika Investmart Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.84
13.13
-10.15
1.48
Other operating items
Operating
8.84
13.13
-10.15
1.48
Capital expenditure
-2.58
4.54
1.67
0.98
Free cash flow
6.26
17.67
-8.48
2.46
Equity raised
67.66
46.56
39.28
40.49
Investing
-3.43
-5.21
-5.88
2.55
Financing
-5.28
-0.86
5.14
13.81
Dividends paid
0
0.59
0.3
0.29
Net in cash
65.21
58.75
30.36
59.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.