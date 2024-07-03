Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹191.9
Prev. Close₹190.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹191.9
Day's Low₹181.6
52 Week's High₹234
52 Week's Low₹90.01
Book Value₹56.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)279.54
P/E13.83
EPS13.75
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.19
2.98
2.98
2.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.12
44.85
39
28.66
Net Worth
70.31
47.83
41.98
31.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.84
13.13
-10.15
1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
114.17
88.34
82.79
76.51
52.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.17
88.34
82.79
76.51
52.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.27
0.41
0.52
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Nyati
Whole-time Director
Anita Nyati
Independent Director
Sunil Chordia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Bansal
Independent Director
Chandra Shekhar Bobra
Independent Director
Tarun Kumar Baldua
Independent Director
Anshul Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Parth Nyati
Independent Director
Gyan Chand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swastika Investmart Ltd
Summary
Swastika Investmart Ltd provides complete financial services, including Stock, currency and Commodity Trading, Depository Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of both Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) depositories, Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory, Technical and Fundamental Research based Advices, Internet and Mobile Trading, Initial Public Offering (IPO), Mutual fund and Insurance. The Company is also involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. Swastika Investmart Ltd. (Formerly known as Swastika Fin-Lease Ltd.) was incorporated in 1992 . It was promoted by Mr. Sunil Nyati belonging to the Swastika group of Rajasthan, engaged in diversified business since 1959.In the year 1995 the company came out with a Public issue of 15 Lac equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par, aggregating Rs.150 Lacs. The shares of company are listed on BSE and is one of the few listed companies, engaged in Stock broking and Capital Markets activities.Since incorporation till 1998, the company was actively involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. It started the stock broking business as a sub-broker in the year 1998 and after getting the experience and with the blessings of its satisfied customers, it took the Corporate Membership of NSE in 2000 and BSE in 2004. Later, it got registered with CDSL in 2006 as Depository Participant as well.In the year 2007 the company has acquired memb
Read More
The Swastika Investmart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd is ₹279.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swastika Investmart Ltd is 13.83 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swastika Investmart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swastika Investmart Ltd is ₹90.01 and ₹234 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swastika Investmart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.62%, 3 Years at 72.79%, 1 Year at 76.06%, 6 Month at 24.64%, 3 Month at 8.50% and 1 Month at 8.63%.
