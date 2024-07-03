iifl-logo-icon 1
Swastika Investmart Ltd Share Price

188.9
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:06:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open191.9
  • Day's High191.9
  • 52 Wk High234
  • Prev. Close190.15
  • Day's Low181.6
  • 52 Wk Low 90.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E13.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value56.15
  • EPS13.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)279.54
  • Div. Yield0.21
No Records Found

Swastika Investmart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

191.9

Prev. Close

190.15

Turnover(Lac.)

2.4

Day's High

191.9

Day's Low

181.6

52 Week's High

234

52 Week's Low

90.01

Book Value

56.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

279.54

P/E

13.83

EPS

13.75

Divi. Yield

0.21

Swastika Investmart Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swastika Investmart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Swastika Investmart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.25%

Non-Promoter- 36.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swastika Investmart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.19

2.98

2.98

2.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

59.12

44.85

39

28.66

Net Worth

70.31

47.83

41.98

31.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.84

13.13

-10.15

1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

114.17

88.34

82.79

76.51

52.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.17

88.34

82.79

76.51

52.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.27

0.41

0.52

1.03

Swastika Investmart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swastika Investmart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Nyati

Whole-time Director

Anita Nyati

Independent Director

Sunil Chordia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Bansal

Independent Director

Chandra Shekhar Bobra

Independent Director

Tarun Kumar Baldua

Independent Director

Anshul Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Parth Nyati

Independent Director

Gyan Chand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swastika Investmart Ltd

Summary

Swastika Investmart Ltd provides complete financial services, including Stock, currency and Commodity Trading, Depository Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of both Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) depositories, Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory, Technical and Fundamental Research based Advices, Internet and Mobile Trading, Initial Public Offering (IPO), Mutual fund and Insurance. The Company is also involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. Swastika Investmart Ltd. (Formerly known as Swastika Fin-Lease Ltd.) was incorporated in 1992 . It was promoted by Mr. Sunil Nyati belonging to the Swastika group of Rajasthan, engaged in diversified business since 1959.In the year 1995 the company came out with a Public issue of 15 Lac equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par, aggregating Rs.150 Lacs. The shares of company are listed on BSE and is one of the few listed companies, engaged in Stock broking and Capital Markets activities.Since incorporation till 1998, the company was actively involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. It started the stock broking business as a sub-broker in the year 1998 and after getting the experience and with the blessings of its satisfied customers, it took the Corporate Membership of NSE in 2000 and BSE in 2004. Later, it got registered with CDSL in 2006 as Depository Participant as well.In the year 2007 the company has acquired memb
Company FAQs

What is the Swastika Investmart Ltd share price today?

The Swastika Investmart Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swastika Investmart Ltd is ₹279.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swastika Investmart Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swastika Investmart Ltd is 13.83 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swastika Investmart Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swastika Investmart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swastika Investmart Ltd is ₹90.01 and ₹234 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swastika Investmart Ltd?

Swastika Investmart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.62%, 3 Years at 72.79%, 1 Year at 76.06%, 6 Month at 24.64%, 3 Month at 8.50% and 1 Month at 8.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swastika Investmart Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swastika Investmart Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.75 %

