Swastika Investmart Ltd provides complete financial services, including Stock, currency and Commodity Trading, Depository Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of both Central Depository Service (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) depositories, Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory, Technical and Fundamental Research based Advices, Internet and Mobile Trading, Initial Public Offering (IPO), Mutual fund and Insurance. The Company is also involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. Swastika Investmart Ltd. (Formerly known as Swastika Fin-Lease Ltd.) was incorporated in 1992 . It was promoted by Mr. Sunil Nyati belonging to the Swastika group of Rajasthan, engaged in diversified business since 1959.In the year 1995 the company came out with a Public issue of 15 Lac equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par, aggregating Rs.150 Lacs. The shares of company are listed on BSE and is one of the few listed companies, engaged in Stock broking and Capital Markets activities.Since incorporation till 1998, the company was actively involved in the field of Hire Purchase and Lease Finance. It started the stock broking business as a sub-broker in the year 1998 and after getting the experience and with the blessings of its satisfied customers, it took the Corporate Membership of NSE in 2000 and BSE in 2004. Later, it got registered with CDSL in 2006 as Depository Participant as well.In the year 2007 the company has acquired memb

