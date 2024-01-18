|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (20% on face value of Rs. 10/- each) by the Board of the Directors for the financial year 2023-24 on 29,59,700 Equity Shares subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration and approval by the shareholders of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.