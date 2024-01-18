Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (20% on face value of Rs. 10/- each) by the Board of the Directors for the financial year 2023-24 on 29,59,700 Equity Shares subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration and approval by the shareholders of the Company.