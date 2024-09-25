Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 20th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD. (530585) RECORD DATE 25/09/2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/09/2024 DR-723/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE691C01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.09.2024) New ISIN : INE691C01022 Source : NSDL In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240913-48 dated September 13, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE691C01022 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2024 (DR- 723/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.09.2024)