Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday 22nd October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors (Serial No. 03/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 20th July 2024 at the corporate office of the Company to discuss the agendas as mentioned in attached notice. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 20th July, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Split of fully paid up equity shares of the Company having face value of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, into 5 (Five) Equity shares having face value of INR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up, subject to approval of members of the Company through postal ballot and other statutory/regulatory authorities, as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, 6th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Consider recommendations of dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. 3. Other routine matters with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 3rd May, 2024. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31st, 2024 Continuous disclosure for re-appointment of Executive Directors and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024