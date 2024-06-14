Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, 6th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting. Submission of Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at 12:30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024) Submission of summary of proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 9th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Submission of Voting Results along with Consolidated Scrutinizers report for 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday 9th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)