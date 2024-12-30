iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

13.89
(1.98%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swojas Energy Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.96

30.96

30.96

30.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.41

-27.46

-27.47

-27.53

Net Worth

3.55

3.5

3.49

3.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.55

3.5

3.49

3.43

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.15

3.08

3.13

3.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.5

3.45

3.49

3.42

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.17

-0.18

-0.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.2

-0.18

-0.14

Cash

0.4

0.43

0.36

0.33

Total Assets

3.55

3.51

3.49

3.43

Swojas Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swojas Energy Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.