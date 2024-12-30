Swojas Energy Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.41
-27.46
-27.47
-27.53
Net Worth
3.55
3.5
3.49
3.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.55
3.5
3.49
3.43
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.15
3.08
3.13
3.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.5
3.45
3.49
3.42
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.17
-0.18
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.2
-0.18
-0.14
Cash
0.4
0.43
0.36
0.33
Total Assets
3.55
3.51
3.49
3.43
