iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd Share Price

13.89
(1.98%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.89
  • Day's High13.89
  • 52 Wk High14.14
  • Prev. Close13.62
  • Day's Low13.35
  • 52 Wk Low 7.85
  • Turnover (lac)1.06
  • P/E154.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.24
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

13.89

Prev. Close

13.62

Turnover(Lac.)

1.06

Day's High

13.89

Day's Low

13.35

52 Week's High

14.14

52 Week's Low

7.85

Book Value

1.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43

P/E

154.33

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Swojas Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Swojas Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 24.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.96

30.96

30.96

30.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.41

-27.46

-27.47

-27.53

Net Worth

3.55

3.5

3.49

3.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,377.15

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

630.55

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,184.95

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,791.4

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,140.7

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swojas Energy Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikunj Kumar Shah

Additional Director

Pallav Pareshkumar

Additional Director

Dhwani Naishadh Modi

Additional Director

Kamal.

Additional Director

Jyoti Khandelwal

Additional Executive Director

Parthrajsinh Harshadsinh Rana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swojas Energy Foods Ltd

Summary

Swojas Energy Foods Limited was incorporated on 11th October 1993. The Company used to originally sell milk and dairy products, however, its operations stopped completely after the commencement of winding up proceedings after 31st August 2000. Presently, the Company is under process of setting up its agriculture business. Apart from this, it is also engaged in lending Short term Loans and Advances as a secondary activity.In 2024, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015, promoters of the Company has sold 2,32,21,987 i.e. 75% Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10 each through off market mechanism at a price of Rs. 3.50/- per share. Further, Under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Mrs. Jyoti Gupta A K A Jyoti Khandelwal acquired 92,88,794 equity shares through open offer and Mr. Parthrajsinh Rana acquired 1,39,33,193 equity shares through open offer. Therefore, under Regulation 7(1) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (PIT) Regulation. 2015 they both became the promoters of the Company pursuant to takeover.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swojas Foods Ltd share price today?

The Swojas Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swojas Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹43.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swojas Foods Ltd is 154.33 and 11.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swojas Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹7.85 and ₹14.14 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Swojas Foods Ltd?

Swojas Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.50%, 6 Month at 7.67%, 3 Month at 31.78% and 1 Month at 1.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swojas Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.01 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 24.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Swojas Energy Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.