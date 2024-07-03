Summary

Swojas Energy Foods Limited was incorporated on 11th October 1993. The Company used to originally sell milk and dairy products, however, its operations stopped completely after the commencement of winding up proceedings after 31st August 2000. Presently, the Company is under process of setting up its agriculture business. Apart from this, it is also engaged in lending Short term Loans and Advances as a secondary activity.In 2024, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015, promoters of the Company has sold 2,32,21,987 i.e. 75% Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10 each through off market mechanism at a price of Rs. 3.50/- per share. Further, Under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Mrs. Jyoti Gupta A K A Jyoti Khandelwal acquired 92,88,794 equity shares through open offer and Mr. Parthrajsinh Rana acquired 1,39,33,193 equity shares through open offer. Therefore, under Regulation 7(1) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (PIT) Regulation. 2015 they both became the promoters of the Company pursuant to takeover.

