SectorFMCG
Open₹13.89
Prev. Close₹13.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.06
Day's High₹13.89
Day's Low₹13.35
52 Week's High₹14.14
52 Week's Low₹7.85
Book Value₹1.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43
P/E154.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.41
-27.46
-27.47
-27.53
Net Worth
3.55
3.5
3.49
3.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,377.15
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
630.55
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,184.95
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,791.4
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,140.7
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikunj Kumar Shah
Additional Director
Pallav Pareshkumar
Additional Director
Dhwani Naishadh Modi
Additional Director
Kamal.
Additional Director
Jyoti Khandelwal
Additional Executive Director
Parthrajsinh Harshadsinh Rana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swojas Energy Foods Ltd
Summary
Swojas Energy Foods Limited was incorporated on 11th October 1993. The Company used to originally sell milk and dairy products, however, its operations stopped completely after the commencement of winding up proceedings after 31st August 2000. Presently, the Company is under process of setting up its agriculture business. Apart from this, it is also engaged in lending Short term Loans and Advances as a secondary activity.In 2024, pursuant to provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015, promoters of the Company has sold 2,32,21,987 i.e. 75% Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10 each through off market mechanism at a price of Rs. 3.50/- per share. Further, Under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Mrs. Jyoti Gupta A K A Jyoti Khandelwal acquired 92,88,794 equity shares through open offer and Mr. Parthrajsinh Rana acquired 1,39,33,193 equity shares through open offer. Therefore, under Regulation 7(1) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (PIT) Regulation. 2015 they both became the promoters of the Company pursuant to takeover.
The Swojas Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹43.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Swojas Foods Ltd is 154.33 and 11.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swojas Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹7.85 and ₹14.14 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Swojas Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.50%, 6 Month at 7.67%, 3 Month at 31.78% and 1 Month at 1.24%.
