|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th December, 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairperson. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024) Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Rights Issue SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, 03rd October, 2024 has been rescheduled to 04th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, 04th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|A.G.M. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 04-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Inter alia to transact following business: 1. To change the Name of the Company. 2. To appoint New Directors on the Board of the Company. 3. To Consider resignation of Director. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on 19-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Audited Results SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Quarterly Results Results - Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
