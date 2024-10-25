iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th December, 2024
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. Any other matters with the permission of Chairperson. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024) Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, 25th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
Rights Issue SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, 03rd October, 2024 has been rescheduled to 04th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, 04th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
A.G.M. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 04-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Inter alia to transact following business: 1. To change the Name of the Company. 2. To appoint New Directors on the Board of the Company. 3. To Consider resignation of Director. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on 19-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
Audited Results SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Results - Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

