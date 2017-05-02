Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1
-0.98
-0.92
Net Worth
10.29
10.34
10.36
10.42
Minority Interest
Debt
18.07
29.6
57.07
12.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.36
39.94
67.43
22.91
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.14
0.15
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.03
28.06
36.89
17.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.97
11.41
30.12
4.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.11
0.1
2.01
Debtor Days
0
0
0
-34,476.03
Other Current Assets
4.68
11.44
31.31
14.77
Sundry Creditors
-12.62
-0.14
-1.29
-9.88
Creditor Days
0
0
0
-1,69,464.28
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
0
0
-1.95
Cash
0.16
0.34
0.29
0.2
Total Assets
28.35
39.95
67.45
22.91
No Record Found
