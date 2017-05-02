iifl-logo-icon 1
Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

May 2, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.34

11.34

11.34

11.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1

-0.98

-0.92

Net Worth

10.29

10.34

10.36

10.42

Minority Interest

Debt

18.07

29.6

57.07

12.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.36

39.94

67.43

22.91

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.14

0.15

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.03

28.06

36.89

17.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.97

11.41

30.12

4.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.11

0.1

2.01

Debtor Days

0

0

0

-34,476.03

Other Current Assets

4.68

11.44

31.31

14.77

Sundry Creditors

-12.62

-0.14

-1.29

-9.88

Creditor Days

0

0

0

-1,69,464.28

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

0

0

-1.95

Cash

0.16

0.34

0.29

0.2

Total Assets

28.35

39.95

67.45

22.91

