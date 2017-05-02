Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
-0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.32
5.92
3.68
-15.61
Other operating items
Operating
-17.37
5.89
3.61
-16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-17.37
5.89
3.61
-16
Equity raised
-1.99
-1.95
-1.83
-1.05
Investing
7.97
-8.83
19.28
3.37
Financing
47.67
86.67
69.56
65.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.26
81.77
90.61
51.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.