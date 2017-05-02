iifl-logo-icon 1
Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.48
(-4.00%)
May 2, 2017|02:51:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

-0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-17.32

5.92

3.68

-15.61

Other operating items

Operating

-17.37

5.89

3.61

-16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-17.37

5.89

3.61

-16

Equity raised

-1.99

-1.95

-1.83

-1.05

Investing

7.97

-8.83

19.28

3.37

Financing

47.67

86.67

69.56

65.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.26

81.77

90.61

51.81

