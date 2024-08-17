iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Share Price

0.48
(-4.00%)
May 2, 2017|02:51:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.48

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.48

Day's Low

0.48

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-9.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:59 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.34

11.34

11.34

11.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-1

-0.98

-0.92

Net Worth

10.29

10.34

10.36

10.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-152.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

-0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-17.32

5.92

3.68

-15.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-152.6

Op profit growth

36.54

-47.99

-82.7

15,508.91

EBIT growth

142.55

-64.75

-84.22

10,147.27

Net profit growth

138.99

-64.63

-83.9

10,022.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ramanlal Nagjibhai Trivedi

Additional Director

Ishwarbhai Solanki

Additional Director

Kumudchandra Chandramukh Navsariwala

Additional Director

Mahendra Atamarambhai Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd

Summary

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the resale of paints and adhesives that are used in fast moving consumer goods on days in India. The company was formerly known as Jyoti Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. and changed its name to Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. in July 2011. Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.