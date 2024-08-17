Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.48
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.48
Day's Low₹0.48
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-9.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-1
-0.98
-0.92
Net Worth
10.29
10.34
10.36
10.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-152.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
-0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.32
5.92
3.68
-15.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-152.6
Op profit growth
36.54
-47.99
-82.7
15,508.91
EBIT growth
142.55
-64.75
-84.22
10,147.27
Net profit growth
138.99
-64.63
-83.9
10,022.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ramanlal Nagjibhai Trivedi
Additional Director
Ishwarbhai Solanki
Additional Director
Kumudchandra Chandramukh Navsariwala
Additional Director
Mahendra Atamarambhai Solanki
Reports by Synergy Cosmetics Exim Ltd
Summary
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the resale of paints and adhesives that are used in fast moving consumer goods on days in India. The company was formerly known as Jyoti Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. and changed its name to Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. in July 2011. Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More
