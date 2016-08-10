Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors here by present the 22nd Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2016.

OPERATIONS REVIEW:

During the year under review due to financial crisis company has not carried out any business activities and faces huge set back. So company not in position to generate any revenue from the operation but due to some fixed cost company posted Net Loss of Rs. 532168/-.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY’S WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF THE COMPANY’S AFFAIR:

The Company does not have any significant business activity and not carried out any business during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year and accumulated losses, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs.113433000/- divided into 11343300 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors’ Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantee or Investments made by your Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2015-16 is enclosed as an Annexure to this Board’s Report. During the year under review, the company has not provided any security falling within in purview of Section 186.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or company’s operations in future.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. RAMANLAL TRIVEDI (DIN: 01658705) retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Volume and Scope of work for the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer are less and it is not a full time work and the job of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer are not attractive commensurate with the scope of work and salary.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Minimum four pre-scheduled Board meetings are held annually. The details of the board and Committee meeting and attendance of the Directors/members are provided in the Corporate Governance report forming part of this report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are in consonance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted as per the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

STAKEHOLDERS’ RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS’ REPORT:

Auditors of the Company, M/S. BIPIN & CO., CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, VADODARA (FRN 101509W) will retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and they being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment. The Shareholders are requested to appoint the auditors of the Company and authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

The observations made by the Auditors’ in their Auditors’ Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

Cost Audit is not applicable to your Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. K H & Associates, Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE BOARD:

Sr. No. Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a) Acknowledgement for sending the notices of the Meeting of the Board and Committees are not maintained by the company. The notice and agenda for the Board and committee meeting are sent by the email or hand delivery. The company will ensure to maintain to the acknowledgements for sending the notice of the meeting of the board and the committee. b) Updating of website with regard to various policies is pending. The company will take necessary steps to update website with regard to various policies which are pending. c) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same. d) As per the provisions of Section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is required to have at least one Women Director on its Board. The Company has not appointed Women Director. The Company is in process for appointing of Women Director and once suitable and if any willing candidate agrees to join the Company. e) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor. The size of operation of the Company is very small, it is not viable to appoint Internal Auditor but the Company has established the internal control system. f) As per section 203(1)(i),(ii) & (iii), the Company is required to appoint Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer. The Company has not appointed Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer. Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Volume and Scope of work for the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer are less and it is not a full time work and the job of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer are not attractive commensurate with the scope of work and salary. g) The company has not maintained the attendance register for Board and committee meeting The company will take necessary steps to maintain the attendance register for board and committee meetings. h) Statutory Registrar as per companies Act 2013 is yet to be updated. The company will take necessary steps to update Statutory Register as per companies Act 2013. i) Certain event based E Forms have not been filed by the company in time which were required to be filed with ROC during the audit period. The company will ensure to file all relevant documents in time with ROC and other authorities as when required.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

As there is no significant business activities hence there was no systems set up for Internal Controls.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

An extract of Annual Return as prescribed under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, in the prescribed Form No. MGT 9 forming part of this report is annexed herewith.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Annual Report to the shareholders and it includes discussion on matters as required under the provisions of Clause 49 of the listing agreement forming part of this report is annexed herewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Report on corporate governance along with the Auditors’ Certificate as stipulated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report and is annexed separately to this Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Since there are no women employees in the Company hence no comments.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Board’s Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employee’s remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Business Risk is at the Minimal Level. Hence, no major risk factors are envisaged except for: a. Government Policies b. Human Resource Risk

VIGIL MECHANISM:

As the Company does not have any significant business activity, there was no need to have a Vigil Mechanism Policy.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.