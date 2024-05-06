Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SYSCHEM (INDIA) LIMITED (the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and faire view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the company as at March 31,2024, its losses (financial performance including other comprehensive income), and its cash flows and the changes in equity, for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statement section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unqualified opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our report of the financial statements our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether, the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matter stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standard

(IndAS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management in responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matter related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statement that individually or in aggregate make it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statement.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

-In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has neither declared not paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

For S T A V & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024510C) (CA VARINDER SINGH) DATED : 06.05.2024 PARTNER PLACE : CHANDIGARH M. No. 542573 UDIN : 24 542573 BKELE B6362

ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of SYSCHEM (INDIA) LIMITED of even date;

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SYSCHEM (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting ("IFCOFR") criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note on the Audit of Internal financial control over financial reporting ("the Guidance Note"), issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standard on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial

Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCOFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCOFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCOFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys IFCOFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCOFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCOFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCOFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCOFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For S T A V & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024510C) (CA VARINDER SINGH) DATED : 06.05.2024 PARTNER PLACE : CHANDIGARH M. No. 542573

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date on the accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 of SYSCHEM (INDIA) LIMITED.

On the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, we state that : -

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of erstwhile name of the company i.e. Anil Pesticides Limited. The name of company was changed from Anil Pesticides Limited to Syschem (India) Limited w.e.f. 26.12.2001. However name in the revenue records have not been updated.

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land & Building 6,14,82,192 Anil Pesticides Ltd former Name of Syschem India Ltd 28.07.1994 Held in the name of erstwhile name of the company i.e. Anil Pesticides Limited

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the physical verification of the inventory has been conducted by

the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification. The balances of stock as established on physical verification as at the year-end have been incorporated in the books of accounts. Consequently, the shortage / excess, if any have been adjusted in the consumption of materials.

(b) The company has not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year.

(iii) (a) (A) Since there is no subsidiary, associate or Joint Ventures of the company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided guarantee to a party other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as under.

Amt. in Lakhs

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount during the year 5000.00 NA Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date. NA

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company has not granted any loan, Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or made any investment, provided any security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the guarantee provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits with the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. As informed to us, cost audit will be conducted in due course of time. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records produced before us, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities applicable to the Company. Wherever the statutory dues have been deposited late, the same has been deposited with interest and late fee The arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable is as under : - NIL

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material statutory referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made Preferential allotment of shares during the year under review. In respect of the above issue, we further report that:

a) the requirement of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, have been complied with; and

b) the amounts raised have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to information given to us, no fraud by or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to information given to us, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to information given to us, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of the record of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable

(xxi) Since there is no subsidiary, associate or Joint Ventures of the company, so company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.