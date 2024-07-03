SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹48.25
Prev. Close₹49.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.61
Day's High₹50.5
Day's Low₹48
52 Week's High₹73.9
52 Week's Low₹37.16
Book Value₹14.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.86
31.89
24.18
21.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1
Reserves
17.09
-9.59
-17.24
-15.54
Net Worth
56.95
22.3
6.94
7.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.49
76.92
93.1
66.51
yoy growth (%)
-10.95
-17.38
39.98
430.71
Raw materials
-60.85
-68.43
-83.32
-58.26
As % of sales
88.85
88.96
89.49
87.59
Employee costs
-4.09
-2.99
-2.95
-2.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.31
-2.2
1.5
0.78
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.14
-2.14
-2.08
Tax paid
1.74
0.34
-0.75
-0.26
Working capital
8.78
-2.03
0.93
1.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.95
-17.38
39.98
430.71
Op profit growth
4,105.46
-103.42
18.48
-5,852.57
EBIT growth
232.63
-244.05
61.23
-144.62
Net profit growth
200.35
-346.29
123.06
-122.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Ranjan Jain
E D & Wholetime Director
Suninder Veer Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arshdeep Kaur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neena Batra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Renu Rawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Kataria
Non Executive Director
Vivek Trehan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Syschem (India) Ltd
Summary
Syschem (India) Limited formerly known as Anil Pesticides Limited was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Anil Nibber, Atul Nibber and Ajay Kumar Singla. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of API / Intermediates. It has its manufacturing facility at Village Bargodam, Tehsil Kalka, Distt. Panchkula (Haryana).In 1996 the company went for launching new product called Monocrotophos and production was commisioned on 1998 only.The company expanded the installed capacity of Dichlorvos by 400 TPM in 2000.The company introduced new products namely Deta,DETC and Ethion in 2001. It is also planning for diversification plan by manufacturing new range of chemicals of compounds for various applications.The Company started commercial production of 7-ADCA key Drug Intermediate for Cephalosporin family of Bulk Drugs during year 2003-04. It added 2 new products like Fexa Fenadine Intermediate and THF during 2010. The Company changed its product line from Chemical manufacturing to Pharmaceutical Industry during the Financial Year 2017-2018.
The Syschem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syschem India Ltd is ₹195.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Syschem India Ltd is 0 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syschem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syschem India Ltd is ₹37.16 and ₹73.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Syschem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.78%, 3 Years at 46.16%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at 10.07%, 3 Month at 15.18% and 1 Month at 27.14%.
