Syschem (India) Ltd Share Price

48.99
(-1.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.25
  • Day's High50.5
  • 52 Wk High73.9
  • Prev. Close49.61
  • Day's Low48
  • 52 Wk Low 37.16
  • Turnover (lac)29.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Syschem (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

48.25

Prev. Close

49.61

Turnover(Lac.)

29.61

Day's High

50.5

Day's Low

48

52 Week's High

73.9

52 Week's Low

37.16

Book Value

14.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Syschem (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

Syschem (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Syschem (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 46.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Syschem (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.86

31.89

24.18

21.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1

Reserves

17.09

-9.59

-17.24

-15.54

Net Worth

56.95

22.3

6.94

7.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.49

76.92

93.1

66.51

yoy growth (%)

-10.95

-17.38

39.98

430.71

Raw materials

-60.85

-68.43

-83.32

-58.26

As % of sales

88.85

88.96

89.49

87.59

Employee costs

-4.09

-2.99

-2.95

-2.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.31

-2.2

1.5

0.78

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.14

-2.14

-2.08

Tax paid

1.74

0.34

-0.75

-0.26

Working capital

8.78

-2.03

0.93

1.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.95

-17.38

39.98

430.71

Op profit growth

4,105.46

-103.42

18.48

-5,852.57

EBIT growth

232.63

-244.05

61.23

-144.62

Net profit growth

200.35

-346.29

123.06

-122.69

No Record Found

Syschem (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Syschem (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Ranjan Jain

E D & Wholetime Director

Suninder Veer Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arshdeep Kaur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neena Batra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Renu Rawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Kataria

Non Executive Director

Vivek Trehan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syschem (India) Ltd

Summary

Syschem (India) Limited formerly known as Anil Pesticides Limited was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Anil Nibber, Atul Nibber and Ajay Kumar Singla. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of API / Intermediates. It has its manufacturing facility at Village Bargodam, Tehsil Kalka, Distt. Panchkula (Haryana).In 1996 the company went for launching new product called Monocrotophos and production was commisioned on 1998 only.The company expanded the installed capacity of Dichlorvos by 400 TPM in 2000.The company introduced new products namely Deta,DETC and Ethion in 2001. It is also planning for diversification plan by manufacturing new range of chemicals of compounds for various applications.The Company started commercial production of 7-ADCA key Drug Intermediate for Cephalosporin family of Bulk Drugs during year 2003-04. It added 2 new products like Fexa Fenadine Intermediate and THF during 2010. The Company changed its product line from Chemical manufacturing to Pharmaceutical Industry during the Financial Year 2017-2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Syschem India Ltd share price today?

The Syschem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Syschem India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syschem India Ltd is ₹195.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Syschem India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Syschem India Ltd is 0 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Syschem India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syschem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syschem India Ltd is ₹37.16 and ₹73.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Syschem India Ltd?

Syschem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.78%, 3 Years at 46.16%, 1 Year at -1.98%, 6 Month at 10.07%, 3 Month at 15.18% and 1 Month at 27.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Syschem India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Syschem India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.17 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 46.63 %

