Syschem (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

47.4
(-4.59%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.86

31.89

24.18

21.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1

Reserves

17.09

-9.59

-17.24

-15.54

Net Worth

56.95

22.3

6.94

7.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0.45

1.61

1.75

15.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.4

23.91

8.69

22.33

Fixed Assets

34.67

30.8

31.54

30.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.95

2.3

3.94

3.47

Networking Capital

21.69

-9.85

-27.17

-13.24

Inventories

51.4

15.52

19.14

33.26

Inventory Days

177.24

Sundry Debtors

68.43

41.94

3.32

5.74

Debtor Days

30.58

Other Current Assets

8.48

1.5

1.49

2.59

Sundry Creditors

-95.38

-40.46

-23.53

-36.84

Creditor Days

196.32

Other Current Liabilities

-11.24

-28.35

-27.59

-17.99

Cash

0.1

0.66

0.37

1.42

Total Assets

57.41

23.91

8.68

22.34

