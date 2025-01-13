Syschem (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.86
31.89
24.18
21.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1
Reserves
17.09
-9.59
-17.24
-15.54
Net Worth
56.95
22.3
6.94
7.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0.45
1.61
1.75
15.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.4
23.91
8.69
22.33
Fixed Assets
34.67
30.8
31.54
30.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.95
2.3
3.94
3.47
Networking Capital
21.69
-9.85
-27.17
-13.24
Inventories
51.4
15.52
19.14
33.26
Inventory Days
177.24
Sundry Debtors
68.43
41.94
3.32
5.74
Debtor Days
30.58
Other Current Assets
8.48
1.5
1.49
2.59
Sundry Creditors
-95.38
-40.46
-23.53
-36.84
Creditor Days
196.32
Other Current Liabilities
-11.24
-28.35
-27.59
-17.99
Cash
0.1
0.66
0.37
1.42
Total Assets
57.41
23.91
8.68
22.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.