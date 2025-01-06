iifl-logo-icon 1
Syschem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49.01
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Syschem (India) Ltd

Syschem (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.31

-2.2

1.5

0.78

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.14

-2.14

-2.08

Tax paid

1.74

0.34

-0.75

-0.26

Working capital

8.78

-2.03

0.93

1.09

Other operating items

Operating

0.85

-6.03

-0.46

-0.47

Capital expenditure

4.29

2.73

-0.11

1.34

Free cash flow

5.14

-3.29

-0.58

0.86

Equity raised

-16.88

-15.69

-14.08

-17.81

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.24

5.47

1.92

6.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.49

-13.51

-12.74

-10.82

