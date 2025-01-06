Syschem (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.31
-2.2
1.5
0.78
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.14
-2.14
-2.08
Tax paid
1.74
0.34
-0.75
-0.26
Working capital
8.78
-2.03
0.93
1.09
Other operating items
Operating
0.85
-6.03
-0.46
-0.47
Capital expenditure
4.29
2.73
-0.11
1.34
Free cash flow
5.14
-3.29
-0.58
0.86
Equity raised
-16.88
-15.69
-14.08
-17.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.24
5.47
1.92
6.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.49
-13.51
-12.74
-10.82
