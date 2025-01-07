Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
68.49
76.92
93.1
66.51
yoy growth (%)
-10.95
-17.38
39.98
430.71
Raw materials
-60.85
-68.43
-83.32
-58.26
As % of sales
88.85
88.96
89.49
87.59
Employee costs
-4.09
-2.99
-2.95
-2.46
As % of sales
5.98
3.89
3.17
3.7
Other costs
-8.69
-5.61
-3.24
-2.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.7
7.3
3.48
4.15
Operating profit
-5.16
-0.12
3.57
3.02
OPM
-7.53
-0.15
3.84
4.54
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.14
-2.14
-2.08
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
-0.15
Other income
0.25
0.09
0.08
0
Profit before tax
-7.31
-2.2
1.5
0.78
Taxes
1.74
0.34
-0.75
-0.26
Tax rate
-23.91
-15.77
-49.94
-33.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.56
-1.85
0.75
0.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.18
Net profit
-5.56
-1.85
0.75
0.33
yoy growth (%)
200.35
-346.29
123.06
-122.69
NPM
-8.12
-2.4
0.8
0.5
