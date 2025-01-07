iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Syschem (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Syschem (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

68.49

76.92

93.1

66.51

yoy growth (%)

-10.95

-17.38

39.98

430.71

Raw materials

-60.85

-68.43

-83.32

-58.26

As % of sales

88.85

88.96

89.49

87.59

Employee costs

-4.09

-2.99

-2.95

-2.46

As % of sales

5.98

3.89

3.17

3.7

Other costs

-8.69

-5.61

-3.24

-2.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.7

7.3

3.48

4.15

Operating profit

-5.16

-0.12

3.57

3.02

OPM

-7.53

-0.15

3.84

4.54

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.14

-2.14

-2.08

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

-0.15

Other income

0.25

0.09

0.08

0

Profit before tax

-7.31

-2.2

1.5

0.78

Taxes

1.74

0.34

-0.75

-0.26

Tax rate

-23.91

-15.77

-49.94

-33.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.56

-1.85

0.75

0.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.18

Net profit

-5.56

-1.85

0.75

0.33

yoy growth (%)

200.35

-346.29

123.06

-122.69

NPM

-8.12

-2.4

0.8

0.5

Syschem (India) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Syschem (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.