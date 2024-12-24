|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015 intimation for the Board Meeting dated 24th of December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting: Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015: Intimation for the Board Meeting. Outcome of the Meeting dated 8th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting as per regulation 29 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2015: For the declaration of quarterly results for the June 2024 quarter. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August, 2024 and declaration of quarterly results June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 2nd July 2024 with agenda of Board Meeting. Outcome of Meeting : 02 July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015: the Intimation of the Board meeting dated 6th of May 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015, the audited results with Audited Report, unmodified opinion report and Outstanding Borrowing details for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Announcement as per regulation 30 (LODR): Outcome of the Meeting as per regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirement), 2015
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the meeting of Board of Directors as per regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement) 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarterly results 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Intimation under regulation 47(3) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 : Advertisements of Results approved in the Board Meeting dated 09-02-2024 for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
