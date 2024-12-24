iifl-logo-icon 1
Syschem (India) Ltd Board Meeting

47.48
(-0.02%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:05:00 AM

Syschem (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015 intimation for the Board Meeting dated 24th of December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting: Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015: Intimation for the Board Meeting. Outcome of the Meeting dated 8th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting as per regulation 29 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2015: For the declaration of quarterly results for the June 2024 quarter. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August, 2024 and declaration of quarterly results June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202425 Jun 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 2nd July 2024 with agenda of Board Meeting. Outcome of Meeting : 02 July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202427 Apr 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015: the Intimation of the Board meeting dated 6th of May 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015, the audited results with Audited Report, unmodified opinion report and Outstanding Borrowing details for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Announcement as per regulation 30 (LODR): Outcome of the Meeting as per regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirement), 2015
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the meeting of Board of Directors as per regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement) 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarterly results 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Intimation under regulation 47(3) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 : Advertisements of Results approved in the Board Meeting dated 09-02-2024 for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

