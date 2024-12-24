Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015 intimation for the Board Meeting dated 24th of December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting: Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015: Intimation for the Board Meeting. Outcome of the Meeting dated 8th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board meeting as per regulation 29 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2015: For the declaration of quarterly results for the June 2024 quarter. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12th August, 2024 and declaration of quarterly results June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 2nd July 2024 with agenda of Board Meeting. Outcome of Meeting : 02 July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) 2015: the Intimation of the Board meeting dated 6th of May 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement), 2015, the audited results with Audited Report, unmodified opinion report and Outstanding Borrowing details for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Announcement as per regulation 30 (LODR): Outcome of the Meeting as per regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirement), 2015

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024