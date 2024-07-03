Syschem (India) Ltd Summary

Syschem (India) Limited formerly known as Anil Pesticides Limited was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Anil Nibber, Atul Nibber and Ajay Kumar Singla. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of API / Intermediates. It has its manufacturing facility at Village Bargodam, Tehsil Kalka, Distt. Panchkula (Haryana).In 1996 the company went for launching new product called Monocrotophos and production was commisioned on 1998 only.The company expanded the installed capacity of Dichlorvos by 400 TPM in 2000.The company introduced new products namely Deta,DETC and Ethion in 2001. It is also planning for diversification plan by manufacturing new range of chemicals of compounds for various applications.The Company started commercial production of 7-ADCA key Drug Intermediate for Cephalosporin family of Bulk Drugs during year 2003-04. It added 2 new products like Fexa Fenadine Intermediate and THF during 2010. The Company changed its product line from Chemical manufacturing to Pharmaceutical Industry during the Financial Year 2017-2018.