iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.11
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tahmar Enterprises Ltd

Tahmar Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.06

0.02

-0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-0.11

-0.11

-0.06

-0.24

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.11

-0.11

-0.06

-0.24

Equity raised

-6.23

-6.12

-5.94

-5.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.49

0.43

0.32

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.86

-5.81

-5.69

-5.72

Tahmar Enterp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tahmar Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.