Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Share Price

22.11
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.11
  • Day's High22.42
  • 52 Wk High32.65
  • Prev. Close22.56
  • Day's Low22.11
  • 52 Wk Low 2.69
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)209.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

22.11

Prev. Close

22.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.69

Day's High

22.42

Day's Low

22.11

52 Week's High

32.65

52 Week's Low

2.69

Book Value

7.73

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

209.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 25.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.22

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

9

0

0

0

Reserves

57

-3.31

-3.31

-3.2

Net Worth

77.22

-0.19

-0.19

-0.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.04

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-87.8

1,039.33

-82.37

22.54

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

As % of sales

83.33

36.99

79.99

80

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.06

0.02

-0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.8

1,039.33

-82.37

22.54

Op profit growth

53.79

-35.09

40.62

-34.79

EBIT growth

53.79

-35.09

40.62

-34.79

Net profit growth

53.79

-35.09

40.62

-34.79

No Record Found

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tahmar Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sarita Siqueira

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar Sahu

Executive Director

Rajesh Nair

Independent Director

Kanika Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alkesh Patidar

Independent Director

Meena Menghani

Independent Director

Shilpa Sushant Phadnis

Non Executive Director

Sangramsinh Bhagyeshrao Kupekar Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tahmar Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd(Formerly known as Sarda Papers Limited) was incorporated on 11 Apr.91. The Company commenced business on 20 May 91. It was promoted by Shri Pradeep Kumar Sarda. The Company was engaged in processing and manufacturing of Coated Paper. As a result, it changed from trading of the coasted paper to Distillery business.SPL came out with a public issue of 18.8 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 1.88 cr in Feb.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.92-cr project by setting up a manufacturing facility for coated papers -- art paper, chromo paper, art cards, etc -- with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa. The plant is located in the MIDC Industrial Area of Sinnar in the Nashik district. Coated paper finds application in calendars, catalogs, reports, magazines, cartons, labels, etc. The Company imported a modern second-hand super calendaring machine from Spain. It installed a chemical plant for manufacturing paper binders in-house which resulted in a low cost of production. It started marketing a premium product under the brand name Platinum which is well received in the market by the printing media and used by the leading and prominent magazines.In 1995-96, the Company commissioned additional production line to produce Coated/Laminated Paper of 3000 TPA. The total installed capacity of Coated Paper/Black till March 2001 was 9000 MT.
Company FAQs

What is the Tahmar Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Tahmar Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is ₹209.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tahmar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is ₹2.69 and ₹32.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd?

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.45%, 3 Years at 172.90%, 1 Year at 738.66%, 6 Month at 26.60%, 3 Month at -12.39% and 1 Month at 0.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

appapp
Follow us on

