SectorTrading
Open₹22.11
Prev. Close₹22.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹22.42
Day's Low₹22.11
52 Week's High₹32.65
52 Week's Low₹2.69
Book Value₹7.73
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)209.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.22
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
9
0
0
0
Reserves
57
-3.31
-3.31
-3.2
Net Worth
77.22
-0.19
-0.19
-0.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.04
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-87.8
1,039.33
-82.37
22.54
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
As % of sales
83.33
36.99
79.99
80
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.06
0.02
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.8
1,039.33
-82.37
22.54
Op profit growth
53.79
-35.09
40.62
-34.79
EBIT growth
53.79
-35.09
40.62
-34.79
Net profit growth
53.79
-35.09
40.62
-34.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sarita Siqueira
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar Sahu
Executive Director
Rajesh Nair
Independent Director
Kanika Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alkesh Patidar
Independent Director
Meena Menghani
Independent Director
Shilpa Sushant Phadnis
Non Executive Director
Sangramsinh Bhagyeshrao Kupekar Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Tahmar Enterprises Ltd(Formerly known as Sarda Papers Limited) was incorporated on 11 Apr.91. The Company commenced business on 20 May 91. It was promoted by Shri Pradeep Kumar Sarda. The Company was engaged in processing and manufacturing of Coated Paper. As a result, it changed from trading of the coasted paper to Distillery business.SPL came out with a public issue of 18.8 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 1.88 cr in Feb.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.92-cr project by setting up a manufacturing facility for coated papers -- art paper, chromo paper, art cards, etc -- with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa. The plant is located in the MIDC Industrial Area of Sinnar in the Nashik district. Coated paper finds application in calendars, catalogs, reports, magazines, cartons, labels, etc. The Company imported a modern second-hand super calendaring machine from Spain. It installed a chemical plant for manufacturing paper binders in-house which resulted in a low cost of production. It started marketing a premium product under the brand name Platinum which is well received in the market by the printing media and used by the leading and prominent magazines.In 1995-96, the Company commissioned additional production line to produce Coated/Laminated Paper of 3000 TPA. The total installed capacity of Coated Paper/Black till March 2001 was 9000 MT.
The Tahmar Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is ₹209.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tahmar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tahmar Enterprises Ltd is ₹2.69 and ₹32.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tahmar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.45%, 3 Years at 172.90%, 1 Year at 738.66%, 6 Month at 26.60%, 3 Month at -12.39% and 1 Month at 0.18%.
