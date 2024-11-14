Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Inter-alia, to transact the following Matters: 1. Fundraising through Preferential Allotment: In continuation of discussion as per outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024, the Board will further review and finalize the proposal in upcoming meeting receipt and consideration of the detailed plan. 2. Acquisition Proposal: In continuation of discussion as per outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024, the Board will further discuss and approve the acquisition of ECO Cane Sugar Energy Private Limited and its Potential. 3. Any other matters with the permission of chairman. as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 24 Aug 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Board Meeting Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve intimation of Adjournment of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 31/07/2024 has been revised to 06/08/2024 Intimation of postponed of Board Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 22 May 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of Board Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pfa PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024