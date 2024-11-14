iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

22.53
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:39:00 PM

Tahmar Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Inter-alia, to transact the following Matters: 1. Fundraising through Preferential Allotment: In continuation of discussion as per outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024, the Board will further review and finalize the proposal in upcoming meeting receipt and consideration of the detailed plan. 2. Acquisition Proposal: In continuation of discussion as per outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024, the Board will further discuss and approve the acquisition of ECO Cane Sugar Energy Private Limited and its Potential. 3. Any other matters with the permission of chairman. as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting4 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Board Meeting Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve intimation of Adjournment of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board meeting The Board Meeting to be held on 31/07/2024 has been revised to 06/08/2024 Intimation of postponed of Board Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 202422 May 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of Board Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pfa PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) pfa (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Tahmar Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we are submitting herewith intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we have enclosed herewith the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results and Extract for the Third Quarter ended on 31.12.2023. 2. Limited Review Report for Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31.12.2023. Kindly take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Tahmar Enterp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tahmar Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.