Tahmar Enterprises Ltd Summary

Tahmar Enterprises Ltd(Formerly known as Sarda Papers Limited) was incorporated on 11 Apr.91. The Company commenced business on 20 May 91. It was promoted by Shri Pradeep Kumar Sarda. The Company was engaged in processing and manufacturing of Coated Paper. As a result, it changed from trading of the coasted paper to Distillery business.SPL came out with a public issue of 18.8 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 1.88 cr in Feb.93. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 4.92-cr project by setting up a manufacturing facility for coated papers -- art paper, chromo paper, art cards, etc -- with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa. The plant is located in the MIDC Industrial Area of Sinnar in the Nashik district. Coated paper finds application in calendars, catalogs, reports, magazines, cartons, labels, etc. The Company imported a modern second-hand super calendaring machine from Spain. It installed a chemical plant for manufacturing paper binders in-house which resulted in a low cost of production. It started marketing a premium product under the brand name Platinum which is well received in the market by the printing media and used by the leading and prominent magazines.In 1995-96, the Company commissioned additional production line to produce Coated/Laminated Paper of 3000 TPA. The total installed capacity of Coated Paper/Black till March 2001 was 9000 MT.