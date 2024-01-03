Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,134.35
|23.39
|11,34,035.26
|12,552
|4.02
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,515.6
|24.3
|6,29,621.56
|6,114
|2.84
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,489.9
|31.9
|4,04,308.96
|2,888
|4.03
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
259.35
|22.38
|2,71,870.84
|3,696.1
|2.31
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,101.15
|32.6
|1,51,172.33
|1,297.4
|1.27
|9,421.1
|736.76
