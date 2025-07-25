Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
107.5
63.24
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
107.5
63.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,150.15
|23.5
|11,39,751.84
|12,552
|4
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,553.55
|25.24
|6,45,387.02
|6,114
|2.77
|35,275
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,506.95
|32.26
|4,08,935.76
|2,888
|3.98
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
261.9
|22.6
|2,74,543.95
|3,696.1
|2.29
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,203.2
|33.25
|1,54,196.58
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Kumar Sharma
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Neeraj Kumar
Executive Director
Nikhil Laxman Buran
Executive Director
Paresh Goyal
Independent Director
Swati Singh
Independent Director
Ashwani Jaiswal
Independent Director
Sarita Paswan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Sharma
CP 37 Viraj Khand Gomti Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 226010
Tel: +91-0522-6656 617
Website: http://www.takyon.co.in
Email: cs@takyon.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Takyon Networks Ltd
