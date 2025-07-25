iifl-logo

Takyon Networks Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Takyon Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Takyon Networks Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Jul, 2025|11:02 AM
Share Price

Takyon Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

107.5

63.24

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

107.5

63.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.73

View Annually Results

Takyon Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,150.15

23.511,39,751.8412,552452,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,553.55

25.246,45,387.026,1142.7735,275210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,506.95

32.264,08,935.762,8883.9813,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

261.9

22.62,74,543.953,696.12.2917,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,203.2

33.251,54,196.581,297.41.259,421.1736.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Takyon Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Kumar Sharma

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Neeraj Kumar

Executive Director

Nikhil Laxman Buran

Executive Director

Paresh Goyal

Independent Director

Swati Singh

Independent Director

Ashwani Jaiswal

Independent Director

Sarita Paswan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Sharma

Registered Office

CP 37 Viraj Khand Gomti Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 226010

Tel: +91-0522-6656 617

Website: http://www.takyon.co.in

Email: cs@takyon.co.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Takyon Networks Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Takyon Networks Ltd share price today?

The Takyon Networks Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Takyon Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Takyon Networks Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Takyon Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Takyon Networks Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Takyon Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Takyon Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Takyon Networks Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Takyon Networks Ltd?

Takyon Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Takyon Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Takyon Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

