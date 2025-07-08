Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹116
Prev. Close₹116.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹116.5
Day's Low₹116
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹231.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.65
P/E4.99
EPS23.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.68
12.69
12.86
11.33
Net Worth
15.42
13.43
13.6
12.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.5
0.73
1.48
-1.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.74
0.94
0.96
1.5
1.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.74
0.94
0.96
1.5
1.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.11
0.06
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rohit Bajaj
Director
Sunil Bajaj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akshay Ranka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S C Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sweta Jejani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mridul Mundhra
Imambada Road,
Maharashtra - 440018
Tel: -
Website: http://www.tashiindia.com
Email: cs@bajajngp.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Tashi India Limited was incorporated in India as a public limited company on 07 June 1985. The Company is non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effe...
