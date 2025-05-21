Board Meeting 21 May 2025 13 May 2025

Tashi India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Further in accordance with our previous communication dated March 29th 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in shares/securities of the Company by the Designated /Connected Persons and their immediate relatives is closed w.e.f. April 01st 2025 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21st May 2025, wherein the directors, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results, along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion thereon, for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31, March 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 29 Jan 2025

TASHI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2024. Further in accordance with our previous communication dated December 31st 2024 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in shares/securities of the Company by the Designated /Connected Persons and their immediate relatives is closed w.e.f. 1st January 2025 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Stock exchange is being informed that the Board of Directors of Tashi India Limited, at the Board Meeting held today i.e. February 06, 2025, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TASHI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 please find enclosed an Intimation of Board Meeting that is scheduled to be held on November 07 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at the Board meeting held on Wednesday, October 09, 2024, has appointed Shri Mridul Mundhra as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. October 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TASHI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 10 2024 for the consideration and approval of Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 With reference to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting dated August 10, 2024, held to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024