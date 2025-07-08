Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹202.05
Prev. Close₹207.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹238.1
Day's Low₹202.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.5
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Bombay House,
24 Homi Mody Street Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-022-66658282
Website: http://www.tatasteel.com
Email: cosec@tatasteel.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
