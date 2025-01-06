TCFC Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.7
4.03
1.42
5.58
Other operating items
Operating
1.7
4.03
1.42
5.58
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
-0.03
0.18
Free cash flow
1.71
4.04
1.38
5.76
Equity raised
139.02
142.56
149.69
144.6
Investing
0
0
0
-2.22
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
1.57
0
1.57
1.57
Net in cash
142.3
146.61
152.64
149.71
