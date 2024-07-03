iifl-logo-icon 1
TCFC Finance Ltd Share Price

71.25
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open76.89
  • Day's High76.89
  • 52 Wk High96.99
  • Prev. Close73.36
  • Day's Low70.1
  • 52 Wk Low 48.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.7
  • P/E7.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value107.43
  • EPS9.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.67
  • Div. Yield2.45
No Records Found

TCFC Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

76.89

Prev. Close

73.36

Turnover(Lac.)

2.7

Day's High

76.89

Day's Low

70.1

52 Week's High

96.99

52 Week's Low

48.6

Book Value

107.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.67

P/E

7.42

EPS

9.89

Divi. Yield

2.45

TCFC Finance Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TCFC Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TCFC Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.04%

Non-Promoter- 3.71%

Institutions: 3.71%

Non-Institutions: 28.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TCFC Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

10.48

10.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.22

86.92

87.56

82.93

Net Worth

109.7

97.4

98.04

93.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.7

4.03

1.42

5.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

TCFC Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TCFC Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Venkatesh Kamath

Managing Director & CEO

Tania Deol

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Sheth

Non Executive Director

Dharmil Bodani

Independent Director

Pranav S Jasani

Chairman & Independent Directo

V S Srinivasan

Independent Director

Ashish Singh

Independent Director

Jaya Virwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCFC Finance Ltd

Summary

TCFC Finance Limited is a registered Non Banking Finance Company, incorporated in 1990. The Company is in the business of trading and investment. It is an investment company engaged in the business of investments in equity, debt, mutual funds and real estate. Apart from these, it is engaged in proprietary trading of securities in equity, both in the cash and future segments and also actively participates in Initial Public Offers of Companies. It also invests in mutual funds of all types to have a balance of its portfolio which would garner it high returns with adequate safety.The Company being an investment Company seeks opportunities in the capital market. The volatility in stock indices in the financial year 2022-23, represents both an opportunity and challenge for the Company. As a long-term strategy, Company made investments in equities, mutual funds and fixed income securities and is looking forward for a sustainable growth in its investee Companies in the coming years which would enhance the shareholders value.
Company FAQs

What is the TCFC Finance Ltd share price today?

The TCFC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCFC Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCFC Finance Ltd is ₹74.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCFC Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCFC Finance Ltd is 7.42 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCFC Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCFC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCFC Finance Ltd is ₹48.6 and ₹96.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCFC Finance Ltd?

TCFC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.22%, 3 Years at 17.26%, 1 Year at 41.87%, 6 Month at 15.98%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at 4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCFC Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCFC Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.05 %
Institutions - 3.71 %
Public - 28.24 %

