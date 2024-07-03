SectorFinance
Open₹76.89
Prev. Close₹73.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.7
Day's High₹76.89
Day's Low₹70.1
52 Week's High₹96.99
52 Week's Low₹48.6
Book Value₹107.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.67
P/E7.42
EPS9.89
Divi. Yield2.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
10.48
10.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.22
86.92
87.56
82.93
Net Worth
109.7
97.4
98.04
93.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.7
4.03
1.42
5.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Venkatesh Kamath
Managing Director & CEO
Tania Deol
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Sheth
Non Executive Director
Dharmil Bodani
Independent Director
Pranav S Jasani
Chairman & Independent Directo
V S Srinivasan
Independent Director
Ashish Singh
Independent Director
Jaya Virwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TCFC Finance Ltd
Summary
TCFC Finance Limited is a registered Non Banking Finance Company, incorporated in 1990. The Company is in the business of trading and investment. It is an investment company engaged in the business of investments in equity, debt, mutual funds and real estate. Apart from these, it is engaged in proprietary trading of securities in equity, both in the cash and future segments and also actively participates in Initial Public Offers of Companies. It also invests in mutual funds of all types to have a balance of its portfolio which would garner it high returns with adequate safety.The Company being an investment Company seeks opportunities in the capital market. The volatility in stock indices in the financial year 2022-23, represents both an opportunity and challenge for the Company. As a long-term strategy, Company made investments in equities, mutual funds and fixed income securities and is looking forward for a sustainable growth in its investee Companies in the coming years which would enhance the shareholders value.
The TCFC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCFC Finance Ltd is ₹74.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCFC Finance Ltd is 7.42 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCFC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCFC Finance Ltd is ₹48.6 and ₹96.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCFC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.22%, 3 Years at 17.26%, 1 Year at 41.87%, 6 Month at 15.98%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at 4.28%.
