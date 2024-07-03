TCFC Finance Ltd Summary

TCFC Finance Limited is a registered Non Banking Finance Company, incorporated in 1990. The Company is in the business of trading and investment. It is an investment company engaged in the business of investments in equity, debt, mutual funds and real estate. Apart from these, it is engaged in proprietary trading of securities in equity, both in the cash and future segments and also actively participates in Initial Public Offers of Companies. It also invests in mutual funds of all types to have a balance of its portfolio which would garner it high returns with adequate safety.The Company being an investment Company seeks opportunities in the capital market. The volatility in stock indices in the financial year 2022-23, represents both an opportunity and challenge for the Company. As a long-term strategy, Company made investments in equities, mutual funds and fixed income securities and is looking forward for a sustainable growth in its investee Companies in the coming years which would enhance the shareholders value.