TCFC Finance Ltd Board Meeting

TCFC Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
TCFC FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
TCFC FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors Meeting schedule to be held on 29/07/2024 to consider and approve:- 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting to Approve Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
Audited Results & Final Dividend Submission of the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
TCFC FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The proposal of Scheme of Reduction of Capital between TCFC Finance Limited and its shareholders under Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other matters related thereto. Any other matter, with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Reduction of Capital & Appointment of Chairperson & Independent Director Boards Approval for Reduction of Capital (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
TCFC FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and other matters as mentioned in the outcome of the Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

TCFC Finance: Related News

No Record Found

