PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
We wish to inform that the 33rd AGM of the Company will be convened on Tuesday 30th July, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) via Other Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24th July,2024 to 30th July,2024 (both days inclusive) for the payment of final dividend and the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation of date of Book closure and the 33rd AGM of the Company Submission of Newspaper Advertisement for 33rd Annual General Meeting & E-voting instructions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Submission of proceedings of 33rd AGM of the Company held Today i.e 30th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) SUBMISSION OF VOTING RESULTS WITH SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR 33RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY CONVENED ON 30TH JULY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

