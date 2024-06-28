We wish to inform that the 33rd AGM of the Company will be convened on Tuesday 30th July, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) via Other Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24th July,2024 to 30th July,2024 (both days inclusive) for the payment of final dividend and the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Revised Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)