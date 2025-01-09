TCFC Finance Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL OUTLOOK

Maneuvering through challenges in 2022, the global economy has positioned itself with better prospects in 2023 and onwards. Post Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy is gradually recovering from a series of disruptions with supply-chain disruptions easing and energy and food markets stabilizing after the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Additionally, most central banks have tightened monetary policy extensively and synchronously, which is expected to result in inflation, the most pressing issue in 2022, moving back towards its target range. According to the International Monetary Funds latest forecast, global growth is expected to reach 2.8% in 2023 and will rise to 3.0% in 2024

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Indian financial services sector is a vital component of the countrys economy, comprising a diverse range of players such as commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, pension funds, mutual funds, and other smaller financial entities. The sector has been evolving over the years, coupled with changes and reforms by the Government and regulatory bodies to strengthen the industry, enhancing its growth prospects.

One of the key growth drivers for the sector has been the increasing focus on financial inclusion and providing better access to finance for the underbanked and underserved sections of society. This has led to the emergence of digital banking, microfinance, and fintech collaborations disrupting traditional banking models.

Despite the uncertain global environment since early 2020, the Indian financial sector has remained stable and resilient. Furthermore, the Non-Banking Financial (NBFC) sector has played a crucial role in bridging the credit gap and supporting the growth of various sectors such as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and affordable housing, among others.

Opportunities and Threats

Your Company, being an investment Company seeks opportunities in the capital market. The volatility in stock indices in the financial year under report represents both an opportunity and challenge for the Company.

As a long-term strategy, the Company has made investments in equities, mutual funds and fixed income securities and is looking forward for a sustainable growth in its investee Companies in the coming years which would enhance the shareholders value.

Segment Wise / Product Wise Performance

The Company operates in single business segment i.e. NBFC, it has witnessed considerable growth in the last few years and is now being recognized as complementary to the banking sector due to implementation of innovative marketing strategies, introduction of tailormade products, customer-oriented services, attractive rates of return on deposits and simplified procedures, etc

Your Company is engaged only in investment activities and no other business activities. Hence, the requirement of segment-wise reporting is just for one segment.

• Business Outlook

The Company is mainly engaged in the business of financing and investment in bodies corporate in order to yield greater revenue for its stakeholders. The Management of the Company is looking for a steady growth of the Company and aims at maximizing the shareholders wealth by way of earning maximum profits at low investment costs.

• Risks and areas of concern

Managing risk is fundamental to financial services industry and it is key to ensure sustained profitability and stability. In a rapidly changing economic, geo- politics, regulatory and financial environment, your Company have continued to leverage on its strong risk management capabilities.. As your companys business is purely into investment activities, the capital market developments may affect the gains and profitability of the Company.

The Company continuously evaluates its investments in investee companies to ensure that the same meets the objective of ensuring maximization of value to all its stakeholders in a prudent manner. The Company expects to make full use of the growth opportunities available to it however, the challenge remains on being able to leverage these initiatives to carve out a space in the competitive industry, within the regulatory and compliance framework.

• Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

The Company has satisfactory internal control system. The adequacy of the internal control system is reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Your Company has taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records as required by various Statutes. Internal Auditors, the Audit Committee and Statutory Auditors have full and free access to all the information and records as considered necessary to carry out their responsibilities.

• Human Resources

The Companys current activities do not require engagement of significant human resource. However, requisite qualified and experienced personnel have been engaged to take care of organization need of human resource. The Company will engage requisite human resource as and when required.

• Future Outlook

After a gap of over two years, FY2023 was the first financial year without any significant COVID-19 disruption. However, the after effects of the pandemic, rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict created global financial risks. Central banks across the world resorted to increasing interest rates and reduce systemic liquidity. The RBI was no exception: it increased the repo rate six times in FY2023 from 4.0% to 6.5%, an increase of 250 bps. Mortgages is a floating rate portfolio and this increase in repo led to an upward repricing of mortgage loans, resulting in temporary higher spread for the housing finance sector.

After carefully prevailing over the COVID-19 years (FY2021 and FY2022), your company will continue with the strategy of investment in equities, mutual funds and fixed income securities, adopting a very conservative approach to such investments.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis that address expectations about the future, including but not limited to statement about Companys strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results are forward looking statements and these forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations, include among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in global and domestic markets, changes in government regulations, Tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.