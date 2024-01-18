|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|-
|1.8
|18
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividendof Re.!.60perEquityShareof Rs.1Ol_ each(!$oto) for the financiat year ended March g1,2024, subject to the approvat of the Sharehotders at the ensuing AnnuaI Generat Meeting of the Company
