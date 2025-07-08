iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Telephone Cables Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Telephone Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Telephone Cables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:32 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Telephone Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Telephone Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,754.15

53.131,01,654.12730.690.526,841.22648.65

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

3,772.05

51.7636,042.92226.550.112,914.79605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,342.4

50.4515,180.7127.740.452,217.84189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

962.5

27.0414,720.41151.860.831,594.58300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

147.45

223.417,770.197.750333.81-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Telephone Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

G K Brar

Managing Director

Bubli Brar

Director

A K S Brar

Director

A S Chatha

Director

K S Grewal

Nominee (PSIDC)

S L Bansal

Nominee (IFCI)

Gulzer Singh

Registered Office

SCO 68-70 Post Bag No 7,

Sector 17-C,

Chandigarh - 160017

Tel: 91-172-704368/702720

Website: -

Email: tcables@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

A-40 II Flr Phase-II,

Naraina Indl Area, Near Batra Banquet,

New Delhi - 110 028

Tel: 91-11-41410592/93/94

Website: www.linktime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Telephone Cables Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Telephone Cables Ltd share price today?

The Telephone Cables Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Telephone Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Telephone Cables Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Telephone Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Telephone Cables Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Telephone Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Telephone Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Telephone Cables Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Telephone Cables Ltd?

Telephone Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Telephone Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Telephone Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Telephone Cables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.