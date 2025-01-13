iifl-logo-icon 1
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd Balance Sheet

99.6
(-4.23%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

1.9

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

0.67

Net Worth

2.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

2.57

Fixed Assets

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

-0.32

Inventories

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

Cash

1.13

Total Assets

2.57

