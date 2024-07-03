SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹107.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.94
Day's High₹110
Day's Low₹103
52 Week's High₹156.8
52 Week's Low₹77.6
Book Value₹34.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.65
P/E9.9
EPS10.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.9
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
0.67
Net Worth
2.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Niraj C Gemawat
Non Executive Director
Indrajeet A Mitra
Independent Director
Vishal R Shah
Independent Director
Hursh P Jani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sapan Samitesh Dalal
Independent Director
Geetika Bhushan Saluja
Managing Director
Rachana N Gemawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TGIF Agribusiness Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Aarvee Farm Products pursuant to a deed ofpartnership dated February 28, 2014, registered as on March 06, 2014 vide Registration certificate issued by Registrar of Firms,Ahmedabad City, Ahmedabad having Registered No. GUJ/AMS/40021 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932.Subsequently, the partnership firm was converted into the Limited Liability Partnership pursuant to a certificate of registration ofconversion of Aarvee Farm Products to ARV Farmpro LLP dated April 23, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre vide LLP Identification Number AAP-0011. Further, name of the LLP was changed from ARV Farmpro LLP toTGIF Agribusiness LLP and a fresh Certificate pursuant to name change was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre dated April 27, 2023. Consequently, the Company was converted from LLP to Public Company TGIFAgribusiness LLP to TGIF Agribusiness Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion datedDecember 27, 2023.The company is primarily a horticulture company engaged in open farming of certain fruits and vegetables. The farm land is spread over anarea of over 110 acres and is situated in the vicinity of three villages i.e. Ajari, Kasindra and Kojra, all of which are located in the tehsilof Pindwara, district Sirohi, Rajasthan. The company has obtained all our farm lands on lease
Read More
The TGIF Agribusiness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is ₹26.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is 9.9 and 2.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGIF Agribusiness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is ₹77.6 and ₹156.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.72%, 6 Month at 8.71%, 3 Month at 7.29% and 1 Month at 8.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.