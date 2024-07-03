iifl-logo-icon 1
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd Share Price

103
(-3.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open110
  • Day's High110
  • 52 Wk High156.8
  • Prev. Close107.25
  • Day's Low103
  • 52 Wk Low 77.6
  • Turnover (lac)4.94
  • P/E9.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.65
  • EPS10.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.65
  • Div. Yield0
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

110

Prev. Close

107.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.94

Day's High

110

Day's Low

103

52 Week's High

156.8

52 Week's Low

77.6

Book Value

34.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.65

P/E

9.9

EPS

10.4

Divi. Yield

0

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.28%

Non-Promoter- 26.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

1.9

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

0.67

Net Worth

2.57

Minority Interest

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TGIF Agribusiness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Niraj C Gemawat

Non Executive Director

Indrajeet A Mitra

Independent Director

Vishal R Shah

Independent Director

Hursh P Jani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sapan Samitesh Dalal

Independent Director

Geetika Bhushan Saluja

Managing Director

Rachana N Gemawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TGIF Agribusiness Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Aarvee Farm Products pursuant to a deed ofpartnership dated February 28, 2014, registered as on March 06, 2014 vide Registration certificate issued by Registrar of Firms,Ahmedabad City, Ahmedabad having Registered No. GUJ/AMS/40021 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932.Subsequently, the partnership firm was converted into the Limited Liability Partnership pursuant to a certificate of registration ofconversion of Aarvee Farm Products to ARV Farmpro LLP dated April 23, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre vide LLP Identification Number AAP-0011. Further, name of the LLP was changed from ARV Farmpro LLP toTGIF Agribusiness LLP and a fresh Certificate pursuant to name change was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre dated April 27, 2023. Consequently, the Company was converted from LLP to Public Company TGIFAgribusiness LLP to TGIF Agribusiness Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion datedDecember 27, 2023.The company is primarily a horticulture company engaged in open farming of certain fruits and vegetables. The farm land is spread over anarea of over 110 acres and is situated in the vicinity of three villages i.e. Ajari, Kasindra and Kojra, all of which are located in the tehsilof Pindwara, district Sirohi, Rajasthan. The company has obtained all our farm lands on lease
Company FAQs

What is the TGIF Agribusiness Ltd share price today?

The TGIF Agribusiness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103 today.

What is the Market Cap of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is ₹26.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is 9.9 and 2.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TGIF Agribusiness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is ₹77.6 and ₹156.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd?

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -27.72%, 6 Month at 8.71%, 3 Month at 7.29% and 1 Month at 8.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TGIF Agribusiness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.72 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

