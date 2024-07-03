Summary

The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm in the name and style of Aarvee Farm Products pursuant to a deed ofpartnership dated February 28, 2014, registered as on March 06, 2014 vide Registration certificate issued by Registrar of Firms,Ahmedabad City, Ahmedabad having Registered No. GUJ/AMS/40021 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932.Subsequently, the partnership firm was converted into the Limited Liability Partnership pursuant to a certificate of registration ofconversion of Aarvee Farm Products to ARV Farmpro LLP dated April 23, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre vide LLP Identification Number AAP-0011. Further, name of the LLP was changed from ARV Farmpro LLP toTGIF Agribusiness LLP and a fresh Certificate pursuant to name change was issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CentralRegistration Centre dated April 27, 2023. Consequently, the Company was converted from LLP to Public Company TGIFAgribusiness LLP to TGIF Agribusiness Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion datedDecember 27, 2023.The company is primarily a horticulture company engaged in open farming of certain fruits and vegetables. The farm land is spread over anarea of over 110 acres and is situated in the vicinity of three villages i.e. Ajari, Kasindra and Kojra, all of which are located in the tehsilof Pindwara, district Sirohi, Rajasthan. The company has obtained all our farm lands on lease

