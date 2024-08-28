|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) - Please find enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 NOTICE is hereby given that the 1 st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of TGIF Agribusiness Limited (TGIF and/or the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 27 th day of August, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) organized by the Company . Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) - please find attached notice of Annual General Meeting of TGIF Agribusiness Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome and Proceeding of 1st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) 1st AGM - Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
